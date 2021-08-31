Hades fa incetta di premi ai Global Game Industry Awards

Global Game Industry Awards che ha visto Hades come assoluto protagonista.

News di Marcello Ribuffo, Redattore
Aggiornato il 31 agosto 2021

Quando si tratta di premi fa sempre piacere citarli, soprattutto se a vincerli sono titoli amati dal pubblico per la loro qualità. Hades è assolutamente uno di questi, un piccolo grande indie che ha saputo conquistare i cuori di molti, rendendo il respawn una pratica divertente.

Ai Global Game Industry Awards 2021, ospitati dall'International Game Developers Association (IGDA), il roguelike Supergiant ha vinto ben nove premi, tra cui Best Dialogue and Narrative Design, UI/UX Design e Representation.

Ma oltre a Hades sono stati molti altri i protagonisti, tra cui Ghost of Tsushima e Half-Life: Alyx, quindi di seguito troverete la lista completa con tutti i vincitori.

Art

  • 2D Animation - Supergiant Games' Hades
  • 2D Character Design - Supergiant Games' Hades
  • 2D Environment Art - Moon Studios' Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • 3D Animation - Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II
  • 3D Character Art - CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077
  • 3D Environment Art - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima
  • Cinematography - Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II
  • UI Art - Supergiant Games' Hades
  • Visual Effects - Nolla Games' Noita

Audio

  • Music Composition - iD Software's DOOM Eternal
  • Sound Design - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima
  • Voice Acting - Supergiant Games' Hades

Design

  • Accessibility Innovation - Ubisoft Montreal's Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Gameplay Design - Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Level Design - Valve Corporation's Half-Life: Alyx
  • Serious Game Design - Dry Cactus' Polybridge 2
  • Systems Design - Supergiant Games' Hades
  • UI/UX - Supergiant Games' Hades

Engineering and Technology

  • Achievements in New Technology - Valve Corporation's Half-Life: Alyx
  • Artificial Intelligence - Ubisoft Montreal's Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Audio Technology - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima
  • Engine Technology - Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4
  • Gameplay Technology - Valve Corporation's Half-Life: Alyx
  • Graphics Technology - Nolla Games' Noita
  • Networking Technology - Asobo Studios' Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Systems Technology - Ubisoft Toronto's Watch Dogs: Legion

Support

  • Community Management - Innersloth's Among Us
  • Customer Support - Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Marketing - Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass
  • Production/Management - Insomniac
  • Quality Assurance - iD Software's DOOM Eternal
  • Research & Analytics - Asobo Studios' Microsoft Flight Simulator

Writing and Narrative

  • Dialogue - Supergiant Games' Hades
  • Narrative Design - Supergiant Games' Hades
  • Story - Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II
  • World Building - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima

Miscellaneous

  • Representation - Supergiant Games' Hades
  • Upcoming Indie - Kinetic Games
  • Diversity and Inclusivity - Microsoft

Fonte: Gamesindustry

Vai ai commenti (0)

Altro su Hades

Riguardo l'autore

Marcello Ribuffo

Marcello Ribuffo

Redattore

Contenuti correlati o recenti

Xbox All Access arriva anche in Italia! Xbox Series X/S e Xbox Game Pass a un piccolo costo mensile

Xbox All Access è il tipo di acquisto che mancava in Italia.

31

GTA 6 quando diavolo esce? Un fan stanco di attendere il reveal invade uno show TV tedesco!

'Sono 8 anni che aspetto GTA 6!'

21

'The Elder Scrolls VI sarà un'esclusiva Xbox, niente PS5'

Jeff Grubb è sicuro che The Elder Scrolls VI approderà solo su Xbox (e PC).

63

Windows 11 ha una data di uscita e sarà un upgrade gratis per i possessori di Windows 10

Ecco quando sarà disponibile Windows 11.

1

Articolo | Far Cry 6 - prova

Cinque lunghe ore in compagnia di Far Cry 6, esplorando la meravigliosa isola caraibica di Yara.

Articoli correlati...

Final Fantasy XIV ha il suo buonissimo pollo fritto dedicato!

L'amore per Final Fantasy XIV ha portato alla creazione di nuovi sapori.

No More Heroes: un fan si fa autografare la sua copia... ma da SWERY invece che da Suda 51

Incidente di percorso o gag voluta?

Dead Space Remake: ecco le prime immagini del nuovo lavoro Motive Studio

Siamo ancora alle fasi preliminari, ma è in tutto e per tutto Dead Space.

1

Cyberpunk 2077: pozzanghere e riflessi meno numerosi con la patch 1.3?

I fan hanno scoperto un cambiamento con l'ultimo aggiornamento di Cyberpunk 2077.

1

Diablo II Resurrected non verrà supportato da David Brevik, uno dei creatori di Diablo

La scelta di non supportare Diablo II Resurrected arriva dopo le accuse di molestie contro Activision Blizzard.

Commenti (0)

Nascondi i commenti coi punteggi più bassi
Ordine
Visualizza