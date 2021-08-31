Hades fa incetta di premi ai Global Game Industry Awards
Global Game Industry Awards che ha visto Hades come assoluto protagonista.
Quando si tratta di premi fa sempre piacere citarli, soprattutto se a vincerli sono titoli amati dal pubblico per la loro qualità. Hades è assolutamente uno di questi, un piccolo grande indie che ha saputo conquistare i cuori di molti, rendendo il respawn una pratica divertente.
Ai Global Game Industry Awards 2021, ospitati dall'International Game Developers Association (IGDA), il roguelike Supergiant ha vinto ben nove premi, tra cui Best Dialogue and Narrative Design, UI/UX Design e Representation.
Ma oltre a Hades sono stati molti altri i protagonisti, tra cui Ghost of Tsushima e Half-Life: Alyx, quindi di seguito troverete la lista completa con tutti i vincitori.
Art
- 2D Animation - Supergiant Games' Hades
- 2D Character Design - Supergiant Games' Hades
- 2D Environment Art - Moon Studios' Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- 3D Animation - Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II
- 3D Character Art - CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077
- 3D Environment Art - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima
- Cinematography - Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II
- UI Art - Supergiant Games' Hades
- Visual Effects - Nolla Games' Noita
Audio
- Music Composition - iD Software's DOOM Eternal
- Sound Design - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima
- Voice Acting - Supergiant Games' Hades
Design
- Accessibility Innovation - Ubisoft Montreal's Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Gameplay Design - Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Level Design - Valve Corporation's Half-Life: Alyx
- Serious Game Design - Dry Cactus' Polybridge 2
- Systems Design - Supergiant Games' Hades
- UI/UX - Supergiant Games' Hades
Engineering and Technology
- Achievements in New Technology - Valve Corporation's Half-Life: Alyx
- Artificial Intelligence - Ubisoft Montreal's Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Audio Technology - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima
- Engine Technology - Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4
- Gameplay Technology - Valve Corporation's Half-Life: Alyx
- Graphics Technology - Nolla Games' Noita
- Networking Technology - Asobo Studios' Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Systems Technology - Ubisoft Toronto's Watch Dogs: Legion
Support
- Community Management - Innersloth's Among Us
- Customer Support - Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Marketing - Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass
- Production/Management - Insomniac
- Quality Assurance - iD Software's DOOM Eternal
- Research & Analytics - Asobo Studios' Microsoft Flight Simulator
Writing and Narrative
- Dialogue - Supergiant Games' Hades
- Narrative Design - Supergiant Games' Hades
- Story - Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II
- World Building - Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima
Miscellaneous
- Representation - Supergiant Games' Hades
- Upcoming Indie - Kinetic Games
- Diversity and Inclusivity - Microsoft
Fonte: Gamesindustry
Commenti (0)