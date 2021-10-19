Golden Joystick Awards 2021 tutte le nomination! È sfida tra Metroid Dread, Deathloop e molti altri

E' ora di scegliere i vostri giochi preferiti ai Golden Joystick Awards.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore
Aggiornato il 19 ottobre 2021

I Golden Joystick Awards 2021 avranno luogo quest'anno e per l'occasione il sito GamesRadar ha pubblicato tutti i giochi in nomination nelle diverse e corpose categorie.

Quest'anno si celebra anche il 50° anniversario dei videogiochi. Computer Space, la prima macchina arcade a gettoni lanciata nel novembre 1971, ha segnato la nascita del gioco commerciale. Per celebrare questo meraviglioso hobby (o lavoro), quest'anno ci sono due categorie speciali: il gioco definitivo di tutti i tempi e il miglior hardware di gioco di tutti i tempi. Le votazioni inizieranno dal 5 novembre e i vincitori saranno rivelati nella trasmissione in diretta interamente digitale del 23 novembre. Ecco la lista completa dei giochi in lizza.

Best Storytelling

  • Life is Strange: True Colours
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Wildermyth
  • 12 Minutes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Tales of Arise

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Chivalry 2
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Valheim
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Best Visual Design

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Artful Escape
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Hitman 3
  • Genesis Noir

Best Indie Game

  • Death's Door
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Old World
  • Wildermyth
  • Bonfire Peaks
  • Sable

Studio of the Year

  • Io Interactive
  • Arkane
  • Housemarque
  • Double Fine
  • Capcom
  • Draknek & Friends

Best Game Expansion

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • Sims 4: Cottage Living
  • Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Clap Hanz Golf
  • Fantasian
  • Overboard!
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Cozy Grove
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio

  • Returnal
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Sable
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Artful Escape

Best Performer

  • Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
  • Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
  • Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

Best Game Community

  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man's Sky
  • Dreams
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Destiny 2
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena

PC Game of the Year

  • Wildermyth
  • Chivalry 2
  • Old World
  • Hitman 3
  • Pathfinder
  • The Forgotten City

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Returnal
  • Deathloop
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil: Village
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut
  • Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Neo: The World Ends with You
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Bravely Default 2
  • WarioWare: Get It Together
  • Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Lost Judgment
  • The Ascent
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Artful Escape
  • 12 Minutes

Best Gaming Hardware

  • PS5
  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series S
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • Nintendo Switch OLED
  • WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Still Playing Award

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Destiny 2
  • GTA Online
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rocket League
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Most Wanted Game

  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • GTA V: Enhanced Edition
  • Skate 4
  • Elden Ring
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Starfield
  • Gotham Knights

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Wildermyth
  • Hitman 3
  • The Forgotten City
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Fonte: GamesRadar

