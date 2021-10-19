Golden Joystick Awards 2021 tutte le nomination! È sfida tra Metroid Dread, Deathloop e molti altri

I Golden Joystick Awards 2021 avranno luogo quest'anno e per l'occasione il sito GamesRadar ha pubblicato tutti i giochi in nomination nelle diverse e corpose categorie.

Quest'anno si celebra anche il 50° anniversario dei videogiochi. Computer Space, la prima macchina arcade a gettoni lanciata nel novembre 1971, ha segnato la nascita del gioco commerciale. Per celebrare questo meraviglioso hobby (o lavoro), quest'anno ci sono due categorie speciali: il gioco definitivo di tutti i tempi e il miglior hardware di gioco di tutti i tempi. Le votazioni inizieranno dal 5 novembre e i vincitori saranno rivelati nella trasmissione in diretta interamente digitale del 23 novembre. Ecco la lista completa dei giochi in lizza.

Best Storytelling

Life is Strange: True Colours

Psychonauts 2

Wildermyth

12 Minutes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Tales of Arise

Best Multiplayer Game

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Chivalry 2

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Best Visual Design

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

Little Nightmares 2

Hitman 3

Genesis Noir

Best Indie Game

Death's Door

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Old World

Wildermyth

Bonfire Peaks

Sable

Studio of the Year

Io Interactive

Arkane

Housemarque

Double Fine

Capcom

Draknek & Friends

Best Game Expansion

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Sims 4: Cottage Living

Super Mario: Bowser's Fury

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Clap Hanz Golf

Fantasian

Overboard!

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Cozy Grove

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio

Returnal

Jett: The Far Shore

Sable

Little Nightmares 2

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Best Performer

Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors

Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy 14

No Man's Sky

Dreams

Monster Hunter Rise

Destiny 2

Magic: The Gathering Arena

PC Game of the Year

Wildermyth

Chivalry 2

Old World

Hitman 3

Pathfinder

The Forgotten City

PlayStation Game of the Year

Returnal

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Nintendo Game of the Year

New Pokemon Snap

Neo: The World Ends with You

Monster Hunter Rise

Bravely Default 2

WarioWare: Get It Together

Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year

Lost Judgment

The Ascent

Psychonauts 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Artful Escape

12 Minutes

Best Gaming Hardware

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Nintendo Switch OLED

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Still Playing Award

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Destiny 2

GTA Online

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Most Wanted Game

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Halo Infinite

Marvel's Midnight Suns

GTA V: Enhanced Edition

Skate 4

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Starfield

Gotham Knights

Ultimate Game of the Year

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Ratchet and Clank

Wildermyth

Hitman 3

The Forgotten City

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Fonte: GamesRadar