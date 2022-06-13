Xbox+Bethesda Showcase: Tutti gli annunci

La conferenza Xbox+Bethesda del 12 giugno, che tutto il settore attendeva per ottenere notizie dagli Xbox Game Studios, ha usato una struttura particolare: sono stati solamente annunciati e presentati videogiochi in uscita nei prossimi 12 mesi, ovvero fino alla prima metà del 2023.

Xbox ha scelto questa strategia per mostrare al pubblico più gameplay possibile, portando sul palco solamente opere provviste di una data di uscita o di una finestra di lancio, pronte a esordire fin dal day one su Xbox Game Pass. Tutti i videogiochi presentati, infatti, saranno disponibili fin dal primo giorno nel servizio in abbonamento di Microsoft.

In questa pagina abbiamo raccolto tutti gli annunci della conferenza Xbox+Bethesda: la lista completa dei videogiochi annunciati, gli sviluppatori, i generi, le date di uscita e i trailer mostrati durante l'evento. Ecco il futuro di Xbox da oggi fino a giugno del 2023.

Xbox+Bethesda Showcase: Tutti i videogiochi annunciati