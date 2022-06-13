Xbox+Bethesda Showcase: Tutti gli annunci

Xbox+Bethesda Showcase: Tutti gli annunciTutti i videogiochi annunciati alla conferenza di Xbox e Bethesda.
La conferenza Xbox+Bethesda del 12 giugno, che tutto il settore attendeva per ottenere notizie dagli Xbox Game Studios, ha usato una struttura particolare: sono stati solamente annunciati e presentati videogiochi in uscita nei prossimi 12 mesi, ovvero fino alla prima metà del 2023.
Xbox ha scelto questa strategia per mostrare al pubblico più gameplay possibile, portando sul palco solamente opere provviste di una data di uscita o di una finestra di lancio, pronte a esordire fin dal day one su Xbox Game Pass. Tutti i videogiochi presentati, infatti, saranno disponibili fin dal primo giorno nel servizio in abbonamento di Microsoft.
In questa pagina abbiamo raccolto tutti gli annunci della conferenza Xbox+Bethesda: la lista completa dei videogiochi annunciati, gli sviluppatori, i generi, le date di uscita e i trailer mostrati durante l'evento. Ecco il futuro di Xbox da oggi fino a giugno del 2023.
Xbox+Bethesda Showcase: Tutti i videogiochi annunciati
- Starfield - Xbox Game Pass / PC - Bethesda - RPG Sci-fi - 2023 - Gameplay Rivelato
- Diablo 4 - Multipiattaforma - Blizzard - Action RPG - 2023 - Gameplay Trailer
- Forza Motorsport - Xbox Game Pass - Turn 10 - Racing - Primavera 2023 - Gameplay Rivelato
- Hideo Kojima su un esclusiva Xbox - In sviluppo - Messaggio di Annuncio
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Xbox Game Pass - Team Cherry - Metroidvania - Gameplay Trailer
- Redfall - Xbox Game Pass - Arkane Studios - Avventura FPS - 2022 - Gameplay Reveal
- Persona su Xbox: Persona 3 P, Persona 4 Golden e Persona 5 Royal - Xbox Game Pass - Atlus - RPG - 10 ottobre 2022 - Trailer di Persona 3, 4 e 5
- Riot Games su Xbox: League of Legends, TFT, Runeterra, Valorant - Xbox Game Pass - Riot Games - Vari Generi -
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - Multipiattaforma - Team Asobi - Action Adventure - 2023 - Gameplay Trailer
- Minecraft Legends - Multipiattaforma - Mojang - Action - Gameplay Trailer
- Overwatch 2 - Multipiattaforma - Blizzard - FPS - 10 ottobre 2022 - Trailer Free 2 Play
- Grounded - Xbox Game Pass - Obsidian - Survival - Settembre 2022 - Gameplay Trailer
- Pentiment - Xbox Game Pass - Obsidian - RPG - Novembre 2022 - Gameplay Trailer
- Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels - Xbox Game Pass - Playground Games - Racing - 19/07/2022 - Gameplay Trailer
- Scorn - Xbox Game Pass - Kepler - FPS Horror - 21 ottobre 2022 - Gameplay Trailer
- Wo Long Fallen Dinasty - Xbox Game Pass - Team Ninja - Action Puro - Gameplay Trailer
- Sea of Thieves: Captain's Adventure - Xbox Game Pass - Rare - Simulatore di Pirati - 21 luglio 2022 - Gameplay Trailer
- High on Life - Xbox Game Pass - Squanch Games - FPS - Gameplay Trailer
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - Xbox Game Pass - Kepler - Action RPG - Gameplay Trailer
- As Dusk Falls - Xbox Game Pass - INTERIOR/NIGHT - Avventura Grafica - Gameplay Trailer
- Ara: History Untold - Xbox Game Pass - Oxide - Strategico - Trailer di Annuncio
- Naraka Bladepoint - Xbox Game Pass - 24 Entertainment - Action Battle Royale - 24 giugno 2022 - Gameplay Trailer
- Ark 2 - Xbox Game Pass - Wildcard - Survival MMO - 2023 - Vin Diesel Trailer
- Ravenlok - Xbox Game Pass - Cocococoon - Avventura - 2023 - Gameplay Trailer
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox - Xbox Game Pass - Rogue - Platform Metroidvania - 2023 - Gameplay Trailer
- Lightyear Frontier - Xbox Game Pass - Frame Break - Survival Sci-fi - Gameplay Trailer
- Gunfire Reborn - Xbox Game Pass - 505 Games - Roguelite - Ottobre 2022 - Gameplay Trailer
- Cocoon - Xbox Game Pass - Annapurna Interactive - Puzzle Game - Trailer di Annuncio
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle - Xbox Game Pass - Zenimax - MMO - Gameplay Trailer
- Fallout 76: The Pitt - Xbox Game Pass - Bethesda - RPG MMO - Story Trailer