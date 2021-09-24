Bayonetta 3 avrà meccaniche prese da Scalebound secondo un ex di PlatinumGames

Bayonetta 3 è stato mostrato nella serata di ieri.

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Bayonetta 3 è stato mostrato con un video gameplay nella serata di ieri durante il Nintendo Direct dopo anni di silenzio radio. Ora, iniziano ad emergere alcuni dettagli interessanti sul gioco: tra questi, il fatto che Bayonetta 3 presenterà meccaniche ispirate al progetto esclusivo Xbox e in seguito cancellato, Scalebound.

Attraverso Twitter JP Kellams, ex sviluppatore di PlatinumGames ha affermato che il director Yusuke Miyata è stato il lead designer di Scalebound, sottolineando così il suo talento, cosa che lo rende entusiasta di mettere le mani sul terzo capitolo della storia.

Oltre a questo Kellams ha confermato che le meccaniche di controllo dei demoni, feature che è stata chiamata "Demon Slave", in realtà sono molto simili a quelli che erano presenti in Scalebound. Se vogliamo credere a quanto riportato dall'ex sviluppatore quindi, sembra che una parte di Scalebound rivivrà in un certo modo all'interno di Bayonetta 3.

Attualmente Bayonetta 3, che sarà esclusiva Nintendo Switch, arriverà il prossimo anno: per adesso non c'è ancora una data di uscita ufficiale.

Fonte: Wccftech

