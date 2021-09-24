Bayonetta 3 avrà meccaniche prese da Scalebound secondo un ex di PlatinumGames
Bayonetta 3 è stato mostrato nella serata di ieri.
Bayonetta 3 è stato mostrato con un video gameplay nella serata di ieri durante il Nintendo Direct dopo anni di silenzio radio. Ora, iniziano ad emergere alcuni dettagli interessanti sul gioco: tra questi, il fatto che Bayonetta 3 presenterà meccaniche ispirate al progetto esclusivo Xbox e in seguito cancellato, Scalebound.
Attraverso Twitter JP Kellams, ex sviluppatore di PlatinumGames ha affermato che il director Yusuke Miyata è stato il lead designer di Scalebound, sottolineando così il suo talento, cosa che lo rende entusiasta di mettere le mani sul terzo capitolo della storia.
Oltre a questo Kellams ha confermato che le meccaniche di controllo dei demoni, feature che è stata chiamata "Demon Slave", in realtà sono molto simili a quelli che erano presenti in Scalebound. Se vogliamo credere a quanto riportato dall'ex sviluppatore quindi, sembra che una parte di Scalebound rivivrà in un certo modo all'interno di Bayonetta 3.
Oh! One more thing that I forgot to mention... Yusuke Miyata was the lead designer on Scalebound, and he is super talented, and I can't wait to play Bayo 3 primarily because he is directing it.— JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021
Yeah... The controlling the summons thing looks VERY similar to a mechanic that we had in Scalebound to control Thuban. Now that I've gotten to rewatch the trailer, I'm really psyched for that. :) https://t.co/d30zQm4i8z— JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021
Attualmente Bayonetta 3, che sarà esclusiva Nintendo Switch, arriverà il prossimo anno: per adesso non c'è ancora una data di uscita ufficiale.
Fonte: Wccftech
