Golden Joystick Awards 2022: tutte le nomination della 40° edizione

Golden Joystick Awards 2022: tutte le nomination della 40° edizioneEcco fra chi scegliere per i Golden Joystick Awards 2022.
Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2022 di Games Radar per scegliere i migliori titolo dell’anno in corso.
Ecco la lista completa:
Miglior Audio:
- We Are OFK
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Miglior Storytelling:
- IMMORTALITY
- Return to Monkey Island
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NORCO
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Wayward Strand
Miglior community:
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy XIV
- GRID Legends
- No Man's Sky
- Splatoon 3
- Warframe
Migliore espansione:
- Final Fantasy Xng>IV: Endwalker
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- GTA Online: The Contract
- Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
- Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires
Miglior hardware da gioco:
- Playdate
- Steam Deck
- Analogue Pocket
- Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
- Roccat Kone XP
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD per PS5
Miglior gioco Indie:
- Cult of the Lamb
- Tunic
- Rollerdrome
- Dorfromantik
- Neon White
- Teardown
Miglior gioco multigiocatore:
- Elden Ring
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenue
- MultiVersus
- Splatoon 3
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Miglior visual design:
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Cult of the Lamb
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Lost in Play
Gioco più atteso:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Dead Island 2
- Forspoken
- Street Fighter 6
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Starfield
- Exoprimal
- Redfall
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Day Before
- Mass Effect
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Dead Space
Gioco dell'anno Nintendo:
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Live A Live
- Splatoon 3
- Nintendo Switch Sports
Gioco dell'anno PC:
- Neon White
- Return to Monkey Island
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Teardown
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Gioco dell'anno PlayStation:
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Elden Ring
- The Last Of Us Part I
- Sifu
Gioco dell'anno Xbox:
- Halo Infinite
- Scorn
- Grounded
- As Dusk Falls
- Sniper Elite 5
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Ci gioco ancora:
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Pokémon GO
- Apex Legends
- Lost Ark
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Studio dell'anno:
- Roll7
- Terrible Toybox
- Half Mermaid
- FromSoftware Inc.
- Interior / Night
- Tribute Games
Miglior lancio dell'accesso anticipato:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Slime Rancher 2
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Core Keeper
- Vampire Survivors
- Gloomwood
Miglior trailer:
- The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- skate. Still Working On It Trailer
- Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
- Time Flies Announcement Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer
Qui potete votare, cosa aspettate? Diteci le vostre preferenze nei commenti!