Golden Joystick Awards 2022: tutte le nomination della 40° edizione

Ecco fra chi scegliere per i Golden Joystick Awards 2022.
News di Raffaele Fasano
Pubblicato il

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2022 di Games Radar per scegliere i migliori titolo dell’anno in corso.

Ecco la lista completa:

Miglior Audio:

  • We Are OFK
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Miglior Storytelling:

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
  • Wayward Strand

Miglior community:

  • Dreams
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • GRID Legends
  • No Man's Sky
  • Splatoon 3
  • Warframe

Migliore espansione:

  • Final Fantasy Xng>IV: Endwalker
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
  • GTA Online: The Contract
  • Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
  • Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Miglior hardware da gioco:

  • Playdate
  • Steam Deck
  • Analogue Pocket
  • Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
  • Roccat Kone XP
  • WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD per PS5

Miglior gioco Indie:

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Tunic
  • Rollerdrome
  • Dorfromantik
  • Neon White
  • Teardown

Miglior gioco multigiocatore:

  • Elden Ring
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenue
  • MultiVersus
  • Splatoon 3
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Miglior visual design:

  • Elden Ring
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Lost in Play

Gioco più atteso:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Dead Island 2
  • Forspoken
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Starfield
  • Exoprimal
  • Redfall
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Day Before
  • Mass Effect
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kerbal Space Program 2
  • Dead Space

Gioco dell'anno Nintendo:

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Live A Live
  • Splatoon 3
  • Nintendo Switch Sports

Gioco dell'anno PC:

  • Neon White
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Teardown
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Gioco dell'anno PlayStation:

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Elden Ring
  • The Last Of Us Part I
  • Sifu

Gioco dell'anno Xbox:

  • Halo Infinite
  • Scorn
  • Grounded
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Ci gioco ancora:

  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Minecraft
  • Fortnite
  • Pokémon GO
  • Apex Legends
  • Lost Ark
  • The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio dell'anno:

  • Roll7
  • Terrible Toybox
  • Half Mermaid
  • FromSoftware Inc.
  • Interior / Night
  • Tribute Games

Miglior lancio dell'accesso anticipato:

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Core Keeper
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Gloomwood

Miglior trailer:

  • The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
  • Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
  • skate. Still Working On It Trailer
  • Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
  • Time Flies Announcement Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Qui potete votare, cosa aspettate? Diteci le vostre preferenze nei commenti!

Taggato come

