Golden Joystick Awards 2022: tutte le nomination della 40° edizione

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2022 di Games Radar per scegliere i migliori titolo dell’anno in corso.

Ecco la lista completa:

Miglior Audio:

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Miglior Storytelling:

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Miglior community:

Dreams

Final Fantasy XIV

GRID Legends

No Man's Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Migliore espansione:

Final Fantasy Xng>IV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Miglior hardware da gioco:

Playdate

Steam Deck

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD per PS5

Miglior gioco Indie:

Cult of the Lamb

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Miglior gioco multigiocatore:

Elden Ring

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Miglior visual design:

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Gioco più atteso:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

The Day Before

Mass Effect

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Gioco dell'anno Nintendo:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

Gioco dell'anno PC:

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Gioco dell'anno PlayStation:

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Gioco dell'anno Xbox:

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Ci gioco ancora:

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio dell'anno:

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc.

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Miglior lancio dell'accesso anticipato:

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Miglior trailer:

The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

skate. Still Working On It Trailer

Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Qui potete votare, cosa aspettate? Diteci le vostre preferenze nei commenti!