SEGA: in arrivo un annuncio che potrebbe riguardare Ecco the Dolphin

IGN annuncerà un nuovo gioco di SEGA oggi alle 19 italiane.

Una clip teaser postata sull'account Twitter del sito sembra includere un campione sonoro dell'iconico gioco d'avventura Ecco the Dolphin, ma l'opinione comune suggerisce che potrebbe trattarsi in realtà di uno sparatutto sci-fi in prima persona di Creative Assembly.

Quindi, cosa potrebbe accadere?

Più di un anno fa, VGC ha riferito che il team di Alien Isolation stava realizzando un FPS multiplayer con vari riferimenti a SEGA. La notizia è stata confermata da un annuncio di lavoro pubblicato sull'account del team sui social media, che mostrava una tradizionale ambientazione da stazione spaziale, con una serie di cenni a franchise classici, come Super Monkey Ball e Sonic the Hedgehog.

A world premiere exclusive is about to steal the show. Keep an eye on #IGNSummerOfGaming tomorrow at 10am PT/6pm BST for more! Presented by @SEGA pic.twitter.com/2JdPj1vcQA

Per favore, per vedere questo contenuto abilita targeting cookies. Modifica impostazioni cookie

Do you want to challenge yourself and make your mark on something radically different in the FPS space?

If like us you want to offer players an experience that feels fresh, fun and exciting, check out our job openings: https://t.co/5znP9zlcQs#gamedevjobs #gamedev #jobfairy pic.twitter.com/chvkXq9I5u