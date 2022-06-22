Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

SEGA: in arrivo un annuncio che potrebbe riguardare Ecco the Dolphin

L'annuncio di SEGA è previsto per oggi.
Matteo Zibbo
News di Matteo Zibbo Contributor
Pubblicato il

IGN annuncerà un nuovo gioco di SEGA oggi alle 19 italiane.

Una clip teaser postata sull'account Twitter del sito sembra includere un campione sonoro dell'iconico gioco d'avventura Ecco the Dolphin, ma l'opinione comune suggerisce che potrebbe trattarsi in realtà di uno sparatutto sci-fi in prima persona di Creative Assembly.

Quindi, cosa potrebbe accadere?

Più di un anno fa, VGC ha riferito che il team di Alien Isolation stava realizzando un FPS multiplayer con vari riferimenti a SEGA. La notizia è stata confermata da un annuncio di lavoro pubblicato sull'account del team sui social media, che mostrava una tradizionale ambientazione da stazione spaziale, con una serie di cenni a franchise classici, come Super Monkey Ball e Sonic the Hedgehog.

Tutto sarà svelato nelle prossime ore, quindi vi invitiamo a rimanere sintonizzati per scoprire l'annuncio di SEGA.

Fonte: Pushsquare.

A proposito dell'autore

Avatar di Matteo Zibbo

Matteo Zibbo

Contributor

Appassionato di videogiochi e musica (quella più rumorosa e veloce possibile), ha un'insana passione per i GdR occidentali che gli sta condizionando l'esistenza.

