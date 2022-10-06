Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S ha una data di uscita

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Ultimate Edition arriverà su PS5 e Xbox Series X/S il 27 ottobre.

La versione per console di nuova generazione contiene tutti i DLC e le feature che sono state aggiunte a Warhamer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr dalla sua uscita, con 25 DLC.

Le versioni PS5 e Xbox Series X/S del gioco presentano anche nuove caratteristiche per sfruttare meglio l'hardware più potente, come il supporto nativo per il 4K, texture a risoluzione più elevata, fisica migliorata e funzionalità DualSense su PS5. Il gioco supporterà anche le modalità multiplayer cross-gen.

La nuova classe annunciata l'anno scorso, Sororitas, non sarà disponibile su PS5 e Xbox Series X/S al momento del lancio e arriverà sulle nuove piattaforme in un secondo momento.

