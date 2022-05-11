Xbox e Bethesda sarebbero al lavoro su diversi titoli Disney

Molto probabilmente, ricorderete Indiana Jones di MachineGames, il titolo basato su una storia originale del director di Starfield Todd Howard in sviluppo con Lucasfilm Games. Questo gioco è stato annunciato prima che Microsoft acquisisse ZeniMax e i suoi studi associati, tra cui Bethesda Softworks. Ebbene, sembra che ci siano altri potenziali titoli Disney in sviluppo presso Bethesda.

Il commentatore di eSport Joey McDermott ha risposto a Timur22 su Twitter affermando che "non sono sicuro dell'ordine in cui arriveranno, ma Xbox-Bethesda hanno più progetti con licenza Disney in sviluppo".

Alla domanda se si trattasse di speculazioni o fonti, McDermott ha detto che si tratta di fonti.

Al momento non ci sono notizie ufficiali riguardo progetti Disney di Xbox e Bethesda quindi, come sempre, la notizia deve essere presa con la dovuta cautela.

Not sure what order they came in, but Xbox-Bethesda has multiple Disney-licensed projects in the works :)

Sources. For what its worth, one of the sources is the same one that leaked this nearly a full month before anyone else mentioned it.



I believe the first public mention of the Bethesda welcome event was by Grubb on Twitter at the end of February 😊 pic.twitter.com/paLY0IUPSs