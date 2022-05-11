Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

Xbox e Bethesda sarebbero al lavoro su diversi titoli Disney

Cosa dobbiamo aspettarci da Xbox e Bethesda?
Molto probabilmente, ricorderete Indiana Jones di MachineGames, il titolo basato su una storia originale del director di Starfield Todd Howard in sviluppo con Lucasfilm Games. Questo gioco è stato annunciato prima che Microsoft acquisisse ZeniMax e i suoi studi associati, tra cui Bethesda Softworks. Ebbene, sembra che ci siano altri potenziali titoli Disney in sviluppo presso Bethesda.

Il commentatore di eSport Joey McDermott ha risposto a Timur22 su Twitter affermando che "non sono sicuro dell'ordine in cui arriveranno, ma Xbox-Bethesda hanno più progetti con licenza Disney in sviluppo".

Alla domanda se si trattasse di speculazioni o fonti, McDermott ha detto che si tratta di fonti.

Al momento non ci sono notizie ufficiali riguardo progetti Disney di Xbox e Bethesda quindi, come sempre, la notizia deve essere presa con la dovuta cautela.

Se dovessero arrivare annunci, potrebbero essere rivelati all'evento Xbox e Bethesda Games Showcase il 12 giugno.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.

