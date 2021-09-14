God of War Ragnarok, il narrative director affronta la questione legata al colore della pelle di Angrboda

La polemica sul personaggio di God of War Ragnarok 

News di Claudia Marchetto, Redattore

Il reveal trailer di God of War Ragnarok ha riservato alcune sorprese per quanto riguarda la storia che continuerà gli eventi visti sul precedente gioco uscito su PS4. Uno di questi è stata la rivelazione di Angrboda, che nella mitologia norrena è la moglie di Loki e la madre di Jörmungandr e Hel.

La gigantessa è stata rappresentata come una ragazza nera e questa scelta ha subito generato polemiche. Certi giocatori hanno accusato Santa Monica Studios di rappresentare il personaggio in questo modo per semplici motivi politici. Il narrative director Matt Sophos ha già difeso la scelta del team di sviluppo, ma ora è stato costretto a difendere nuovamente il design di questo personaggio, commentando che è lontano dal rispondere a una decisione politica o a una pressione esterna.

Il discorso fatto in sostanza da Sophos riguarda il fatto che il gioco non è fedele al 100% alla mitologia norrena: "è la nostra interpretazione della mitologia, non della storia, norrena o greca. Raccontiamo una storia personale sullo sfondo di dei, giganti, ecc. attraverso la nostra lente. E quell'obiettivo non è stato creato basandosi al 100% sull'Edda".

Il narrative director poi nel lungo thread spiega come diverse divinità e personaggi presenti nel primo God of War non rispecchino perfettamente la storia della mitologia norrena. Mimir ad esempio è scozzese, mentre Loki nel capitolo precedente è un mezzo gigante, un quarto umano e un quarto semidio greco. Insomma, God of War è in sostanza, come anche alcuni libri, serie TV e film, un gioco "liberamente ispirato" alla mitologia norrena. Questa spiegazione porrà la parola fine alle controversie? Non ci resta che aspettare e vedere.

Fonte: Dualshockers

