PS5 ora supporta il VRR ma sembra che non sia 'robusto' come su Xbox

Sony ha da poco aggiornato il sistema di PS5 introducendo il supporto al Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Titoli come Resident Evil: Village, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered e Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales beneficiano ora della feature.

In particolare, l'ultimo titolo menzionato su PS5 con VRR gira a più di 100 FPS con Ray-Tracing attivo.

Tuttavia, sembra che il VRR non sia 'robusto' come su Xbox, stando alla testimonianza di Alex Battaglia di Digital Foundry.

Battaglia scrive su Twitter: "sembra che il VRR su PS5 non sia robusto come su Xbox: il mio display principale, il Samsung NU 8000, sembra non sia supportato. L'uso di Freesync Ultimate consente a PS5 di vedere che il display ha il supporto per il VRR (modalità PC o console di gioco), ma qualsiasi contenuto VRR si oscura/non è supportato".

It seems VRR on PS5 is not as robust as on Xbox - my main display the Samsung NU 8000 seems unsupported ATM. Using Freesync Ultimate gets the PS5 to see the display has VRR (PC or Game console mode), but any VRR content blacks out/is unsupported. Anyone have luck with Freesync? pic.twitter.com/znXG4QSCzk