The Division 2, Heartland e Resurgence saranno protagonisti all'Ubisoft Forward

Il prossimo evento Ubisoft Forward si terrà il 10 settembre e il publisher ha chiaramente molto di cui parlare.

Il reveal completo di Assassin's Creed Mirage è ovviamente previsto per l'evento, mentre recentemente Ubisoft ha anche confermato che verranno mostrati giochi del calibro di Skull and Bones e Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Ora alla lista si sono aggiunti altri giochi: Ubisoft ha infatti rivelato che anche i fan di The Division avranno di che gioire. Su Twitter, la società ha confermato che la vetrina Ubisoft Forward includerà anche aggiornamenti sul titolo PvPvE free-to-play The Division Heartland, sul titolo mobile The Division Resurgence e sui contenuti in arrivo per The Division 2.

Agents, we'll see you at UbiForward on September 10 for updates on The Division 2, Heartland, and Resurgence!: https://t.co/zRDWwVGlKE https://t.co/OkSOdcvwU4 — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) September 5, 2022

Il lancio di The Division Resurgence è previsto per l'anno fiscale in corso (quindi prima di aprile 2023), quindi è molto probabile che Ubisoft annunci una data di uscita definitiva al suo evento.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.