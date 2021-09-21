League of Legends MMO: il quest designer di Cyberpunk 2077 e The Witcher 3 si unisce a Riot

Verso la fine dello scorso anno, Riot ha annunciato dal nulla il suo League of Legends MMO e, poco dopo la rivelazione, lo studio ha confermato il pieno sviluppo del progetto.

Ora, a quanto pare, i lavori su League of Legends MMO stanno proseguendo e il team ha da poco assunto il quest designer di Cyberpunk 2077 e The Witcher 3, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, che ha lavorato con CD Projekt Red per 12 anni.

Lo sviluppatore ha lavorato a titoli come The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, è stato quest designer di The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings, lead quest designer su The Witcher 3 e quest director di Cyberpunk 2077.

"Grande aggiornamento sulla carriera: ho trascorso gli ultimi mesi incontrando e parlando con un certo numero di persone e team fantastici, e ora sono lieto di annunciare che mi unirò a Riot Games sul loro prossimo progetto MMO. Sono emozionato e non vedo l'ora che arrivi questa nuova sfida, restate sintonizzati!", ha scritto su Twitter Tomaszkiewicz.

Big career update - I spent last few months meeting and talking to a number of great people and Teams, and now I?m pleased to announce that I?ll be joining @riotgames on their upcoming MMO project. I?m excited and looking forward to this new challenge, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9dfKdBCG7B — Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz ???? (@MTomaszkiewicz) September 20, 2021

Che ne pensate di League of Legends MMO? Siete in attesa di questo ambizioso gioco?

