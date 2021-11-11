Call Of Duty Vanguard: rimossi tutti i contenuti islamofobici in seguito alle numerose critiche

Colpevole una mappa in Zombie di Call Of Duty Vanguard.

News di Marcello Ribuffo, Redattore

Call of Duty: Vanguard è appena uscito e ha già affrontato numerosi problemi, tra critica non esaltata né dalla campagna né dal multiplayer, pubblico che si lamenta di quest'ultimo e situazioni come quella accaduta in questi giorni, che ha colpito profondamente alcuni utenti islamici.

Call of Duty, intesa come serie, molto spesso ha marciato su stereotipi, rifacendosi spesso ad alcuni cliché dei film bellici degli anni novanta e duemila. Tra questi, soprattutto dopo l'11 settembre, vi sono ovviamente quelli riguardanti le comunità islamiche, prese di mira come nemici folli e irradiati di un integralismo che al mondo occidentale può apparire alieno. È ovvio che non sia così in larga parte, ma alcune macchie permangono.

L'ultima "leggerezza" è apparsa in una mappa della modalità Zombie, in cui apparivano pagine del Corano sparse per terra, che potevano essere calpestate o prese a colpi di proiettili. Questo elemento non è andato giù a molti giocatori musulmani, con l'account ufficiale arabo di Call of Duty, che ha immediatamente chiesto scusa.

"Call of Duty è fatto per tutti. La scorsa settimana sono stati erroneamente inclusi contenuti insensibili alla comunità musulmana e da allora sono stati rimossi dal gioco. Non avrebbe mai dovuto apparire nel gioco. Ci scusiamo profondamente. Stiamo adottando misure interne immediate per affrontare la situazione al fine di prevenire tali eventi in futuro."

Di seguito potete visionare alcuni tweet della community, con anche alcuni suggerimenti interessanti rivolti ad aumentare la diversificazione culturale dei team di sviluppo. C'è anche chi fa notare, come le scuse apparse solo sul Twitter arabo non sia abbastanza, vista la poca risonanza rispetto agli altri social. Ancora adesso, non vi sono infatti scuse ufficiali nei media internazionali.

Fonte: kotaku.com

