Call Of Duty Vanguard: rimossi tutti i contenuti islamofobici in seguito alle numerose critiche

Call of Duty: Vanguard è appena uscito e ha già affrontato numerosi problemi, tra critica non esaltata né dalla campagna né dal multiplayer, pubblico che si lamenta di quest'ultimo e situazioni come quella accaduta in questi giorni, che ha colpito profondamente alcuni utenti islamici.

Call of Duty, intesa come serie, molto spesso ha marciato su stereotipi, rifacendosi spesso ad alcuni cliché dei film bellici degli anni novanta e duemila. Tra questi, soprattutto dopo l'11 settembre, vi sono ovviamente quelli riguardanti le comunità islamiche, prese di mira come nemici folli e irradiati di un integralismo che al mondo occidentale può apparire alieno. È ovvio che non sia così in larga parte, ma alcune macchie permangono.

L'ultima "leggerezza" è apparsa in una mappa della modalità Zombie, in cui apparivano pagine del Corano sparse per terra, che potevano essere calpestate o prese a colpi di proiettili. Questo elemento non è andato giù a molti giocatori musulmani, con l'account ufficiale arabo di Call of Duty, che ha immediatamente chiesto scusa.

"Call of Duty è fatto per tutti. La scorsa settimana sono stati erroneamente inclusi contenuti insensibili alla comunità musulmana e da allora sono stati rimossi dal gioco. Non avrebbe mai dovuto apparire nel gioco. Ci scusiamo profondamente. Stiamo adottando misure interne immediate per affrontare la situazione al fine di prevenire tali eventi in futuro."

Di seguito potete visionare alcuni tweet della community, con anche alcuni suggerimenti interessanti rivolti ad aumentare la diversificazione culturale dei team di sviluppo. C'è anche chi fa notare, come le scuse apparse solo sul Twitter arabo non sia abbastanza, vista la poca risonanza rispetto agli altri social. Ancora adesso, non vi sono infatti scuse ufficiali nei media internazionali.

Could we -please- just not put text from the Quran on the ground or on places people where people can walk on it. Even if you think religion is nonsense, there's just no reason to be disrespectful towards two billion people's culture & beliefs in a videogame for a throwaway asset https://t.co/a1fzv8EVwN — Rami Ismail (????) (@tha_rami) November 10, 2021

Call of Duty has pages of the Qur'an on the floor for people to step on.



I usually make excuses for people whenever they make a mistake, but this one feels intentional. I really hope that I'm wrong.



Either way, this has to be corrected. It's shameful and embarrassing. https://t.co/RimPRtSePI — Osama Dorias (@osamadorias) November 10, 2021

Sometimes the whole point of a diverse team isn?t just for gender balance, sometimes it?s at least one person pointing out hey maybe putting an entire cultures holy scriptures onto the floor to be stepped as you kill people is super insensitive? Leave the Quran out of it ffs https://t.co/9sfY5iUiwy — Anisa Sanusi (@studioanisa) November 11, 2021

He?s is right. I?m happy they acted quickly to remove the assets. But the apology shouldn?t just be on the Middle East?s page. This insulted Muslims across the globe. @CallofDuty @SHGames @Activision should apologize globally and own up to their mistake on their main accounts. https://t.co/1sY3PGHhzT — Nuha ? ??? (@nuhanotnoah) November 11, 2021

Fonte: kotaku.com