It Takes Two vince il GOTY ai The Game Awards 2021, ecco la lista dei vincitori
Un successo incredibile per It Takes Two!
It Takes Two è il vincitore ai The Game Awards 2021, dove ha vinto tre premi tra cui l'ambito "Gioco dell'anno". L'avventura cooperativa di Hazelight, che racconta la storia di un marito e una moglie che apparentemente stanno per divorziare, ha portato a casa anche i premi Best Multiplayer e Best Family Game.
Forza Horizon 5 di Playground ha ottenuto tre premi per Best Sports/Racing, Best Audio Design e Innovation in Accessibility. Deathloop di Arkane, che era stato nominato per nove premi, è stato premiato come miglior regia del gioco e miglior direzione artistica. Anche Final Fantasy XIV e Kena: Bridge of Spirits hanno vinto un premio. Qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo a tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2021.
- Game of the Year: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Best Game Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Best Narrative: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Best Art Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
- Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
The moment you?ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea + ??@josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards
- Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon: Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- Best VR/AR: Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Best Action: Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Best Action/Adventure: Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
- Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Best Family: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Best Sports/Racing: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Sim/Strategy: Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Content Creator of the Year: Dream
- Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub: League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Best Esports Athlete: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Best Esports Coach: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
- Best Esports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship
Fonte: The Game Awards
