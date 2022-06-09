Qualche tempo fa, nDreams, in collaborazione con Sony Pictures Virtual Reality e Ghost Corps, ha annunciato Ghostbusters VR, un nuovo gioco ambientato nell'universo di Ghostbusters. All'epoca, il gioco era stato annunciato esclusivamente per Meta Quest 2, ma come molti hanno previsto da allora, arriverà anche su altre piattaforme.

Più specificamente, è stato recentemente annunciato tramite il Twitter ufficiale di Ghostbusters che Ghostbusters VR verrà lanciato anche per PlayStation VR2. Non si sa quando verrà lanciata quella versione, anche perchè non si sa quando verrà rilasciato il gioco, quindi probabilmente lo scopriremo più avanti.

Secondo quanto rivelato forse accidentalmente da Sony, il nuovo visore next-gen dovrebbe arrivare nel 2023, il che è in linea con quanto affermato dai diversi report usciti in questo periodo, quindi Ghostbuster VR potrebbe essere tra i primissimi giochi ad essere lanciati con il visore. Ad ogni modo per adesso si tratta di semplici ipotesi in quanto non ci sono notizie ufficiali sul periodo di lancio del visore.

You’ve all been asking. We’re here to answer your call. The #GhostbustersVR is not only coming to the Meta Quest 2, it will also be coming to PlayStation VR2! #PSVR2 @SonyPicturesVR @nDreamsVR#GhostbustersDay — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2022

Sempre per quanto riguarda l'universo Ghostbusters, vi ricordiamo che Illfonic ha in sviluppo Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, titolo multiplayer 4v1 che dovrebbe arrivare quest'anno.

Fonte: The Sixth Axis