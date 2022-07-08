New Tales from the Borderlands si avvicina? Il nuovo gioco classificato in Corea del Sud

Ad aprile Gearbox Software ha annunciato che un nuovo Tales from the Borderlands è in fase di sviluppo, ma da allora non sono stati condivisi nuovi dettagli.

Tuttavia, un reveal è in arrivo quest'estate e potrebbe arrivare prima del previsto.

Gematsu ha recentemente scoperto due valutazioni per New Tales from the Borderlands sul sito del Game Rating and Administration Committee della Corea del Sud. La prima è per il gioco in sé, mentre la seconda è per una Deluxe Edition.

Questo sembra indicare che un vero e proprio reveal è in arrivo, ma anche che potremmo ricevere presto una data di uscita.

"New Tales from the Borderlands" and "New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition" have been rated in Korea.



Standard: https://t.co/2L1tfBTzZK

Deluxe: https://t.co/HXw1YG6uwF



Reveal is set for sometime this summer. https://t.co/76yQukMgkr pic.twitter.com/EjBY5yoJ09 — Gematsu (@gematsu) July 8, 2022

Il nome "New Tales from the Borderlands" si adatta certamente alla narrazione complessiva, che presenta un nuovo cast e una storia inedita. Forse la differenza più grande rispetto al gioco precedente, a cui ha lavorato Telltale Games, è che Gearbox è l'unico sviluppatore. L'uscita di New Tales from the Borderlands è prevista per quest'anno e, sebbene le valutazioni indichino solo la versione PC, ci si può aspettare che arrivi anche su console.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.