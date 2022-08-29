Gamescom Awards 2022: Lies of P conquista e affascina gli spettatori, ecco tutti i vincitori

La Gamescom è giunta ormai al termine ma durante l'evento sono stati assegnati i Gamescom Awards, premi che vengono dati ai giochi mostrati e che hanno accolto l'interesse del pubblico. Tra questi spicca Lies of P che ha saputo conquistare il pubblico e che si è portato a casa tre premi.

Lies of P è un soulslike a tema Pinocchio ed i suoi creatori hanno approfittato dell'evento per svelare qualche dettaglio in più su questo interessante gioco. Ad ogni modo, qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alla lista di tutti i vincitori.

Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game: Lies of P

Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game: The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game: Tin Hearts

Most Wanted PC Game: Metal: Hellsinger

Best Ongoing Game: Sea of Thieves

Best Role Playing Game: Lies of P

Best Action Adventure Game: Lies of P

Best Action Game: Metal: Hellsinger

Best Family Game: Paper Trail

Best Indie Game: Inkulinati

Best Multiplayer Game: Warhammer 40.000: Darktide

Best Sports Game: AEW: Fight Forever

Best Strategy/Simulation Game: IXION

Most Original Game: Inkulinati

Best Booth: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Trailer: Hogwarts Legacy

Gamescom goes green Award: Ukie

Best Lineup: PLAION

HEART OF GAMING Award: Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine

Per adesso Lies of P non ha ancora una data di uscita precisa, ma il gioco sarà disponibile oltre che su PC e console, anche al day one per tutti gli abbonati ad Xbox Game Pass.

Fonte: NeoGAF