Gamescom Awards 2022: Lies of P conquista e affascina gli spettatori, ecco tutti i vincitori

Lies of P si porta a casa tre premi alla Gamescom.
News di Claudia Marchetto Contributor
Pubblicato il

La Gamescom è giunta ormai al termine ma durante l'evento sono stati assegnati i Gamescom Awards, premi che vengono dati ai giochi mostrati e che hanno accolto l'interesse del pubblico. Tra questi spicca Lies of P che ha saputo conquistare il pubblico e che si è portato a casa tre premi.

Lies of P è un soulslike a tema Pinocchio ed i suoi creatori hanno approfittato dell'evento per svelare qualche dettaglio in più su questo interessante gioco. Ad ogni modo, qui di seguito potete dare uno sguardo alla lista di tutti i vincitori.

  • Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game: Lies of P
  • Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game: The Last Case of Benedict Fox
  • Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game: Tin Hearts
  • Most Wanted PC Game: Metal: Hellsinger
  • Best Ongoing Game: Sea of Thieves
  • Best Role Playing Game: Lies of P
  • Best Action Adventure Game: Lies of P
  • Best Action Game: Metal: Hellsinger
  • Best Family Game: Paper Trail
  • Best Indie Game: Inkulinati
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Warhammer 40.000: Darktide
  • Best Sports Game: AEW: Fight Forever
  • Best Strategy/Simulation Game: IXION
  • Most Original Game: Inkulinati
  • Best Booth: Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Best Trailer: Hogwarts Legacy
  • Gamescom goes green Award: Ukie
  • Best Lineup: PLAION
  • HEART OF GAMING Award: Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine

Per adesso Lies of P non ha ancora una data di uscita precisa, ma il gioco sarà disponibile oltre che su PC e console, anche al day one per tutti gli abbonati ad Xbox Game Pass.

