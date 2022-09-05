The Last of Us Parte I subito primo nella classifica di vendite UK ma quelle retail sono la metà rispetto a Saints Row

The Last of Us Part 1 è stata la novità più importante della scorsa settimana, quindi non è una sorpresa che il remake abbia debuttato in cima alla classifica settimanale delle vendite fisiche nel Regno Unito.

Come riportato da Christopher Dring di GamesIndustry su Twitter, The Last of Us Part 1 ha conquistato la vetta della classifica settimanale, fornita da Gfk. È interessante notare, però, che il remake non è stato "un lancio particolarmente grande" e ha venduto "circa la metà" di quanto Saints Row di Volition e Deep Silver è riuscito a fare al suo lancio.

Come sempre, queste classifiche riguardano solo le vendite fisiche dei giochi, quindi resta da vedere quanto le vendite digitali di The Last of Us Part 1 contribuiranno alle sue cifre totali.

The Last of Us: Part 1 is narrowly No.1 in the UK physical retail chart this week. It’s a remaster and not a particularly big launch. It’s sold around half of what last week’s Saints Row managed. This is purely physical sales — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 4, 2022

The Last of Us Part 1 ha introdotto diversi cambiamenti rispetto alla versione originale, ma in molti si aspettavano qualche novità in più. Ad esempio, nel remake non ci sono le schivate e, recentemente, Naughty Dog ci ha spiegato perché ha preferito non inserirle.

The Last of Us Part 1 è disponibile per PS5 ed è in fase di sviluppo anche una versione per PC.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.