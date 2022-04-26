Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection per PC ha una data di uscita?

La data di uscita di Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection per PC avvistata su Epic Games Store.
Un post su Epic Games Store avrebbe svelato che la raccolta Uncharted Legacy of Thieves per PC arriverà il 20 giugno.

Il blog in questione documenta tutte le più grandi uscite per PC in arrivo quest'anno. Scorrendo i mesi primaverili e quelli estivi, è comparso Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

"Due classici per console rimasterizzati arrivano su PC con Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection". Il pacchetto includerà Uncharted 4: A Thief's End e Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Insieme alla descrizione, Epic ha condiviso anche un link per l'acquisto del gioco. Tuttavia, la stessa pagina afferma che la versione PC di Legacy of Thieves "arriverà presto".

In seguito, è arrivato un aggiornamento da Epic Games Store che ha confermato che Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves per PC "arriverà a breve". Quindi ancora non possiamo confermare un lancio il 20 giugno.

Fonte: Eurogamer.net.

