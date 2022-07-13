Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition tra i giochi gratuiti per gli abbonati ad Amazon Prime Gaming

Cosa c'è oltre a Mass Effect? Scopriamolo insieme.
News di Claudia Marchetto
Pubblicato il

Il giorno che i fan aspettavano da diverse settimane è finalmente arrivato. Amazon Prime Day è finalmente qui per offrirci una moltitudine di offerte e sconti su tutti i tipi di prodotti. Ora è il momento perfetto per diventare un membro Amazon Prime gratuitamente per i primi 30 giorni perché ci sono diversi titoli disponibili a titolo gratuito.

Tra questi giochi forse il più atteso è proprio Mass Effect Legendary Edition che ora sarà disponibile gratuitamente per tutti gli abbonati ad Amazon Prime Gaming. Oltre a Mass Effect ci sono anche altri giochi tra cui una serie di titoli Star Wars. Vediamo insieme l'elenco:

  • GRID Legends
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Need for Speed Heat
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars Republic Commando

Ma non è finita qui perché gli abbonati possono anche riscattare altri giochi che partecipano all'iniziativa Free Loading, ecco quali.

  • 10 Second Ninja X
  • 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
  • Addling Adventures
  • Bang Bang Racing
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Death Squared
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Gone Viral
  • HUE
  • Manual Samuel
  • Metal Slug 2
  • Metal Unit
  • Pumped BMX Pro
  • Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack
  • Rain World
  • Road Trip - 3 Pack
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Serial Cleaner
  • The Crow's Eye
  • The Darkside Detective
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Fonte: Amazon

