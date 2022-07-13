Mass Effect Legendary Edition tra i giochi gratuiti per gli abbonati ad Amazon Prime Gaming

Mass Effect Legendary Edition tra i giochi gratuiti per gli abbonati ad Amazon Prime GamingCosa c'è oltre a Mass Effect? Scopriamolo insieme.
Il giorno che i fan aspettavano da diverse settimane è finalmente arrivato. Amazon Prime Day è finalmente qui per offrirci una moltitudine di offerte e sconti su tutti i tipi di prodotti. Ora è il momento perfetto per diventare un membro Amazon Prime gratuitamente per i primi 30 giorni perché ci sono diversi titoli disponibili a titolo gratuito.
Tra questi giochi forse il più atteso è proprio Mass Effect Legendary Edition che ora sarà disponibile gratuitamente per tutti gli abbonati ad Amazon Prime Gaming. Oltre a Mass Effect ci sono anche altri giochi tra cui una serie di titoli Star Wars. Vediamo insieme l'elenco:
- GRID Legends
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Need for Speed Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Republic Commando
Ma non è finita qui perché gli abbonati possono anche riscattare altri giochi che partecipano all'iniziativa Free Loading, ecco quali.
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip - 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow's Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
