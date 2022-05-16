Ubisoft+ Classics si aggiunge a PlayStation Plus, con 27 giochi al lancio

Ubisoft ha confermato che il suo servizio in abbonamento Ubisoft+ arriverà su PlayStation, con una gamma Ubisoft+ Classics in arrivo su PlayStation Plus. Ubisoft+ è un servizio in abbonamento a pagamento che offre ai giocatori l'accesso a oltre 100 giochi, inclusi nuovi giochi il day one e DLC, per € 14,99 al mese.

Ubisoft ha già confermato che la versione in abbonamento completa di Ubisoft+ è in arrivo su Xbox e ora è confermata anche per PlayStation. Tuttavia, l'editore aggiungerà anche una serie di titoli più vecchi ai nuovi livelli Extra e Premium di PlayStation Plus, in una nuova selezione chiamata Ubisoft+ Classics.

Ci saranno 27 giochi Ubisoft+ Classics disponibili su PlayStation Plus quando verrà lanciato il nuovo servizio, e Ubisoft prevede di arrivare a quota 50 entro la fine dell'anno.

Ubisoft+ 🤝 PlayStation



Ubisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.



In the meantime, introducing 'Ubisoft+ Classics', bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.



Get the details: — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2022

L'elenco completo dei giochi Ubisoft+ Classics su PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium include:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

Fonte: Ubisoft