Ubisoft+ Classics si aggiunge a PlayStation Plus, con 27 giochi al lancio

Il servizio in abbonamento si arricchisce con diversi giochi Ubisoft.
News di Claudia Marchetto Contributor
Pubblicato il

Ubisoft ha confermato che il suo servizio in abbonamento Ubisoft+ arriverà su PlayStation, con una gamma Ubisoft+ Classics in arrivo su PlayStation Plus. Ubisoft+ è un servizio in abbonamento a pagamento che offre ai giocatori l'accesso a oltre 100 giochi, inclusi nuovi giochi il day one e DLC, per € 14,99 al mese.

Ubisoft ha già confermato che la versione in abbonamento completa di Ubisoft+ è in arrivo su Xbox e ora è confermata anche per PlayStation. Tuttavia, l'editore aggiungerà anche una serie di titoli più vecchi ai nuovi livelli Extra e Premium di PlayStation Plus, in una nuova selezione chiamata Ubisoft+ Classics.

Ci saranno 27 giochi Ubisoft+ Classics disponibili su PlayStation Plus quando verrà lanciato il nuovo servizio, e Ubisoft prevede di arrivare a quota 50 entro la fine dell'anno.

L'elenco completo dei giochi Ubisoft+ Classics su PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium include:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • For Honor
  • The Crew 2
  • Child of Light
  • Eagle Flight
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster
  • Far Cry 4
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Risk: Urban Assault
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Junkies
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • STEEP
  • The Crew
  • The Division
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
  • Trials Rising
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolves Within
  • ZOMBI

Fonte: Ubisoft

