Ubisoft+ Classics si aggiunge a PlayStation Plus, con 27 giochi al lancio

Ubisoft+ Classics si aggiunge a PlayStation Plus, con 27 giochi al lancioIl servizio in abbonamento si arricchisce con diversi giochi Ubisoft.
Ubisoft ha confermato che il suo servizio in abbonamento Ubisoft+ arriverà su PlayStation, con una gamma Ubisoft+ Classics in arrivo su PlayStation Plus. Ubisoft+ è un servizio in abbonamento a pagamento che offre ai giocatori l'accesso a oltre 100 giochi, inclusi nuovi giochi il day one e DLC, per € 14,99 al mese.
Ubisoft ha già confermato che la versione in abbonamento completa di Ubisoft+ è in arrivo su Xbox e ora è confermata anche per PlayStation. Tuttavia, l'editore aggiungerà anche una serie di titoli più vecchi ai nuovi livelli Extra e Premium di PlayStation Plus, in una nuova selezione chiamata Ubisoft+ Classics.
Ci saranno 27 giochi Ubisoft+ Classics disponibili su PlayStation Plus quando verrà lanciato il nuovo servizio, e Ubisoft prevede di arrivare a quota 50 entro la fine dell'anno.
Ubisoft+ 🤝 PlayStation— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2022
Ubisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.
In the meantime, introducing 'Ubisoft+ Classics', bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.
Get the details:
L'elenco completo dei giochi Ubisoft+ Classics su PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium include:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolves Within
- ZOMBI
Fonte: Ubisoft