Sony avrebbe cercato più volte di acquisire CD Projekt RED secondo un rumor alquanto dubbio

È circolata una voce secondo cui Sony avrebbe cercato di acquisire più volte CD Projekt RED. Questo è stato ripreso da diverse testate giornalistiche perché un presunto analista del settore è intervenuto per dire che la voce è vera.

Quando si tratta di acquisizioni nel settore dei giochi, mai dire mai, se l'imminente acquisizione di Activision Blizzard da parte di Microsoft e l'acquisto di Bungie da parte di Sony sono qualcosa su cui basarsi. Tuttavia, la fonte di questa particolare voce è un tweet casuale, che è stato ulteriormente raccolto da un altro utente, che è stato poi ripreso da un @LumberjackRy, utente con oltre 2.000 follower.

"Non è un rumor, Sony si è avvicinata a CD Projekt più volte. Ecco perché CD ha fatto tutto questo annunciando diversi giochi di The Witcher insieme al nuovo Cyberpunk, è aumentare le proprie azioni prima dell'acquisizione" afferma l'insider.

It's not a rumor, Sony has approached CD Projekt multiple times. Hence why CD did that entire thing with announcing several The Witcher games alongside new Cyberpunk, it's to boost their stock before acquisition. https://t.co/FBzNdJEfqU

