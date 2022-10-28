Sony avrebbe cercato più volte di acquisire CD Projekt RED secondo un rumor alquanto dubbio

Sony avrebbe cercato più volte di acquisire CD Projekt RED secondo un rumor alquanto dubbioUn insider del settore condivide presunti dettagli.
È circolata una voce secondo cui Sony avrebbe cercato di acquisire più volte CD Projekt RED. Questo è stato ripreso da diverse testate giornalistiche perché un presunto analista del settore è intervenuto per dire che la voce è vera.
Quando si tratta di acquisizioni nel settore dei giochi, mai dire mai, se l'imminente acquisizione di Activision Blizzard da parte di Microsoft e l'acquisto di Bungie da parte di Sony sono qualcosa su cui basarsi. Tuttavia, la fonte di questa particolare voce è un tweet casuale, che è stato ulteriormente raccolto da un altro utente, che è stato poi ripreso da un @LumberjackRy, utente con oltre 2.000 follower.
"Non è un rumor, Sony si è avvicinata a CD Projekt più volte. Ecco perché CD ha fatto tutto questo annunciando diversi giochi di The Witcher insieme al nuovo Cyberpunk, è aumentare le proprie azioni prima dell'acquisizione" afferma l'insider.
It's not a rumor, Sony has approached CD Projekt multiple times. Hence why CD did that entire thing with announcing several The Witcher games alongside new Cyberpunk, it's to boost their stock before acquisition. https://t.co/FBzNdJEfqU— Rythian (@LumberjackRy) October 25, 2022
At the end of the day, I think Sony will acquire (by 2030);— Rythian (@LumberjackRy) October 25, 2022
Remember 2 things; The Great European Acquisition War is about to begin and Sony is at the forefront. Also, 2030 would include 2 more budget additions.
La cosa che fa storcere il naso è che LumberjackRy sarebbe lo stesso utente che in precedenza aveva ipotizzato che Sony avrebbe acquisito Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, Embracer, Crytek, SEGAa e Ubisoft entro il 2030. Inutile dire che le possibilità che il suo tweet sia vero sono minime.
