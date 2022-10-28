Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

Sony avrebbe cercato più volte di acquisire CD Projekt RED secondo un rumor alquanto dubbio

Un insider del settore condivide presunti dettagli.
News di Claudia Marchetto Contributor
Pubblicato il

È circolata una voce secondo cui Sony avrebbe cercato di acquisire più volte CD Projekt RED. Questo è stato ripreso da diverse testate giornalistiche perché un presunto analista del settore è intervenuto per dire che la voce è vera.

Quando si tratta di acquisizioni nel settore dei giochi, mai dire mai, se l'imminente acquisizione di Activision Blizzard da parte di Microsoft e l'acquisto di Bungie da parte di Sony sono qualcosa su cui basarsi. Tuttavia, la fonte di questa particolare voce è un tweet casuale, che è stato ulteriormente raccolto da un altro utente, che è stato poi ripreso da un @LumberjackRy, utente con oltre 2.000 follower.

"Non è un rumor, Sony si è avvicinata a CD Projekt più volte. Ecco perché CD ha fatto tutto questo annunciando diversi giochi di The Witcher insieme al nuovo Cyberpunk, è aumentare le proprie azioni prima dell'acquisizione" afferma l'insider.

La cosa che fa storcere il naso è che LumberjackRy sarebbe lo stesso utente che in precedenza aveva ipotizzato che Sony avrebbe acquisito Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, Embracer, Crytek, SEGAa e Ubisoft entro il 2030. Inutile dire che le possibilità che il suo tweet sia vero sono minime.

Fonte: Exputer

Taggato come

Iscriviti alla Eurogamer.it Quotidiano newsletter

Ricevi le storie più discusse del giorno direttamente nella tua posta.

Commenti

More News

Ultimi Articoli