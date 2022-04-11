God of War Ragnarok sarebbe completo secondo uno sviluppatore. Possibile reveal a breve

God of War Ragnarok non ha ancora una data di uscita, ma potrebbe essere mostrato nuovamente a breve, poiché il titolo sarebbe completo.

In un tweet, Ruben Morales, un artista al lavoro sul nuovo God of War, ha anticipato che il gioco è completo. Ha condiviso un video di suo figlio che gioca al titolo precedente e ha detto che adora giocare al nuovo gioco, God of War Ragnarok, ma non è in grado di mostrare filmati per ovvi motivi. Questo probabilmente significa che il gioco è completo e, considerando che ci stiamo già dirigendo verso il secondo trimestre dell'anno, questa non dovrebbe essere affatto una notizia sorprendente.

Tuttavia, questo potrebbe significare che presto potremmo ottenere un reveal che potrebbe svelare finalmente la data di uscita. Il lancio del gioco è previsto per quest'anno, quindi sembrerebbe giunto il momento che Sony annunci la data di uscita. Le voci hanno suggerito che Ragnarok potrebbe arrivare ad ottobre.

^_^ she LOVES playing the new game. but since I can't show that footage. ill show her playing the last game ^_^ she loves watching the trailers so told her lets play today. pic.twitter.com/pse9xToUyS — rubenvoorhees1 (@rubenvoorhees1) April 9, 2022

God of War Ragnarok è l'ultima esclusiva PlayStation che verrà lanciata quest'anno, quindi c'è ovviamente molto clamore attorno al sequel. È passato un po' dall'uscita di PlayStation 5 e dobbiamo ancora ricevere alcuni dei giochi più attesi. Con Horizon Forbidden West che ha già superato le aspettative, i fan si aspettano lo stesso anche da God of War Ragnarok.

Fonte: Dualshockers.