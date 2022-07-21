The Last of Us Part 1 non vi permetterà di strisciare o schivare

Naughty Dog si trova nella difficile situazione di gestire le fughe di notizie relative a The Last of Us. Recenti indiscrezioni sull'imminente The Last of Us Part 1 hanno mostrato alcuni nuovi filmati di gioco e affermano che il titolo non ha apportato grandi miglioramenti al gameplay rispetto alla versione originale, contrariamente a quanto molti hanno ipotizzato. Ora sono emerse altri rumor, che sembrano allinearsi a questa tesi.

Nick Baker, cofondatore di XboxEra, ha recentemente condiviso su Twitter molte nuove immagini, clip e dettagli su The Last of Us Part 1. Viene mostrato un piccolo filmato di combattimento e, mentre il gioco sembra avere la stessa interfaccia utente di The Last of Us Part 2, non sembra che nessuna delle sue nuove meccaniche, come lo strisciare, sia stata implementata nel remake.

Un'area in cui il gioco sembra aver apportato alcuni miglioramenti degni di nota è quella dei banchi di lavoro delle armi, che hanno un aspetto molto più simile a quello di The Last of Us Part 2, con animazioni simili e Joel che "imbullona" i componenti alle armi mentre le modifica.

Nel frattempo, alcune nuove immagini e screenshot fuori campo rivelano nuovi dettagli. Come già trapelato, sembra che il gioco abbia due modalità grafiche: Fidelity (4K/40 FPS) e Prestazioni (4K/60 FPS dinamici). Sembra confermato anche il supporto per HFR e VRR.

Anche il layout del controller sembra confermare alcuni dettagli interessanti che potrebbero deludere qualcuno. Non sembra che nel remake siano implementate meccaniche come la schivata, anche se sembra che ora ci sia un tasto dedicato al salto, a differenza dell'originale. Tuttavia, Baker afferma che il gioco è dotato di mira giroscopica.

Anyone wanna see the new workbenches? They look pretty coolhttps://t.co/DE3vGH247Y — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022

This is non-HDR captured apparently. Little bit better but a touched washed out still, so I think it's a capture issuehttps://t.co/VUGJkJ9kQk — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022

Also been told it has gyro aim for those who love their gyro https://t.co/EA3yrw7IKE — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 21, 2022

Got some more. Sorry about the dump. It’s all just coming to me quickly pic.twitter.com/sAuTArVw8B — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022

For those wondering/asking about the build of the game being played in the footage, I asked and it's apparently "the most up to date" build. So not sure if that means final or not. Also don't know how old that build is so I don't know what/if will change to release day — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 21, 2022

Infine, Baker afferma anche che, in base a quanto gli è stato riferito, tutti questi contenuti trapelati provengono dalla build "più aggiornata" del gioco. Non si sa se questo significhi o meno che si tratta della versione finale.

Naughty Dog ha recentemente confermato che condividerà nuovi dettagli sul remake (in veste ufficiale) prima della sua uscita, quindi speriamo di non dover aspettare troppo a lungo su questo fronte.

The Last of Us Part 1 verrà lanciato il 2 settembre su PS5. È in lavorazione anche una versione per PC.

Fonte: Gamingbolt.