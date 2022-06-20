Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

The Last of Us Parte II compie due anni, Naughty Dog celebra il gioco e festeggia con i fan

Buon compleanno The Last of Us Part II!
Il 19 giugno 2020 usciva su PS4 The Last of Us Parte II, uno dei videogiochi di maggior successo di sempre, che è stato in grado di portarsi a casa 300 premi Game of the Year.

Sono passati due anni dal lancio dell'esclusiva PlayStation e Naughty Dog ha deciso di celebrare l'importante ricorrenza su Twitter.

Ai festeggiamenti non poteva mancare Neil Druckmann, che ha augurato buon compleanno a TLOU2 a modo suo, condividendo anche una vecchia foto che lo ritrae con i co-director Kurt Margenau e Anthony Newman.

Non solo gli sviluppatori hanno voluto festeggiare la ricorrenza, anche i fan hanno pubblicato diversi tweet per omaggiare TLOU2.

The Last of Us sarà protagonista anche quest'anno, poiché, come saprete, da poco è stato annunciato il remake del primo capitolo che arriverà su PS5 il 2 settembre.

The Last of Us Parte I arriverà più avanti anche su PC.

Fonte: Twitter.

