The Last of Us Parte II compie due anni, Naughty Dog celebra il gioco e festeggia con i fan

The Last of Us Parte II compie due anni, Naughty Dog celebra il gioco e festeggia con i fanBuon compleanno The Last of Us Part II!
Il 19 giugno 2020 usciva su PS4 The Last of Us Parte II, uno dei videogiochi di maggior successo di sempre, che è stato in grado di portarsi a casa 300 premi Game of the Year.
Sono passati due anni dal lancio dell'esclusiva PlayStation e Naughty Dog ha deciso di celebrare l'importante ricorrenza su Twitter.
Ai festeggiamenti non poteva mancare Neil Druckmann, che ha augurato buon compleanno a TLOU2 a modo suo, condividendo anche una vecchia foto che lo ritrae con i co-director Kurt Margenau e Anthony Newman.
Non solo gli sviluppatori hanno voluto festeggiare la ricorrenza, anche i fan hanno pubblicato diversi tweet per omaggiare TLOU2.
Happy birthday, kiddo. Could not be prouder of the game and the team that pulled it off! https://t.co/EsRoOJzRMI— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 18, 2022
Shout out to my The Last of Us Part II co-directors, @kurtmargenau & @BadData_ (seen here in baby form!) Happy 2-year TLoU2 anniversary! Now you live under the constant pressure of having to top yourselves! Ahahahah! 😈 pic.twitter.com/wVaim7Kd89— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 18, 2022
“We’ve got a family… she doesn’t get to be more important than that.”— DafnaWinchester (@DafnaWinchester) June 18, 2022
It’s #thelastofuspart2 second anniversary 🖤
Forever grateful to @Naughty_Dog for this story pic.twitter.com/eUiYOkTk3q
2 years ago The Last of Us Part II was released. Happy birthday my favorite game of all time!🌿 #TheLastOfUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/AtVB0vqls0— scarletcolour 🇺🇦 (@scarletcolour) June 19, 2022
The Last of Us sarà protagonista anche quest'anno, poiché, come saprete, da poco è stato annunciato il remake del primo capitolo che arriverà su PS5 il 2 settembre.
The Last of Us Parte I arriverà più avanti anche su PC.
Fonte: Twitter.