FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT 22) Guida agli investimenti con la Squadra della Settimana 32 TOTW 32

Eccoci puntuali qui, come ogni settimana, per l'appuntamento fisso di FIFA 22 Ultimate Team con le carte a rilascio settimanale.

Parliamo della Squadra della Settimana o Team of the Week, che è composta dai giocatori che si sono maggiormente distinti nei rispettivi campionati, e ricevono una carta In Form, di colore nero, che sarà disponibile nei pacchetti per tutta la settimana.

Ogni settimana arriveranno nuove squadre, accompagnandoci fino a giugno con release puntuale ogni mercoledì.

Ecco il roster completo della Squadra della Settimana 32 - Team of the Week TOTW 32

TITOLARI

GK: Kevin Trapp (87) – Eintracht Frankfurt

CB: Philipp Lienhart (84) – Sport-Club Freiburg

LB: Andrew Robertson (90) – Liverpool

RB: Hamari Traoré (86) – Stade Rennais FC

LM: Iker Muniain Goñi (86) – Athletic Club

CAM: Kevin Volland (85) – AS Monaco Football Club SA

CM: Hakan Çalhanoglu (84) – Inter

CM: Houssem Aouar (84) – Olympique Lyonnais

LW: Jesús Corona (84) – Sevilla FC

RW: Gabriel Jesus (87) – Manchester City

LF: Max Kruse (84) – VfL Wolfsburg

SOSTITUTI E RISERVE

GK: Nick Pope (85) – Burnley

ST: Borja Mayoral Moya (84) – Getafe CF

LF: Luis Muriel (84) – Sport-Club Freiburg

ST: Deniz Undav (84) – Sevilla FC

LW: Rafael Leão (84) – Milan

CB: Yunis Abdelhamid (81) – Stade de Reims

ST: Serdar Dursun (81) – Fenerbahçe SK

RM: Cristian Espinoza (80) – San Jose Earthquakes

CAM: Florin Tanase (78) – FCSB (Steaua)

LM: Stefan Lex (75) – TSV 1860 München

RM: Mohamed Ofkir (73) – Sandefjord Fotball

RWB: Dariusz Pawlowski (69) – Górnik Zabrze

INVESTIMENTI TOTW 32

Per quanto riguarda le carte TOTW su cui investire, Gabriel Jesus 87 e Munian86 per budget alti, Aouar 84 Borja Mayoral 84 per budget medi, Espinoza e, Muriel Leao 84 per budget medio-bassi.