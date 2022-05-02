Se clicchi sul link ed completi l'acquisto potremmo ricevere una commissione. Leggi la nostra policy editoriale.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT 22) Guida agli investimenti con la Squadra della Settimana 32 TOTW 32

Gabriel Jesus 87, Robertson 90, e Muriel e Leao 84.
Guide di Marco Procida Contributor
Eccoci puntuali qui, come ogni settimana, per l'appuntamento fisso di FIFA 22 Ultimate Team con le carte a rilascio settimanale.

Parliamo della Squadra della Settimana o Team of the Week, che è composta dai giocatori che si sono maggiormente distinti nei rispettivi campionati, e ricevono una carta In Form, di colore nero, che sarà disponibile nei pacchetti per tutta la settimana.

Ogni settimana arriveranno nuove squadre, accompagnandoci fino a giugno con release puntuale ogni mercoledì.

Ecco il roster completo della Squadra della Settimana 32 - Team of the Week TOTW 32

TITOLARI

  • GK: Kevin Trapp (87) – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • CB: Philipp Lienhart (84) – Sport-Club Freiburg
  • LB: Andrew Robertson (90) – Liverpool
  • RB: Hamari Traoré (86) – Stade Rennais FC
  • LM: Iker Muniain Goñi (86) – Athletic Club
  • CAM: Kevin Volland (85) – AS Monaco Football Club SA
  • CM: Hakan Çalhanoglu (84) – Inter
  • CM: Houssem Aouar (84) – Olympique Lyonnais
  • LW: Jesús Corona (84) – Sevilla FC
  • RW: Gabriel Jesus (87) – Manchester City
  • LF: Max Kruse (84) – VfL Wolfsburg

SOSTITUTI E RISERVE

  • GK: Nick Pope (85) – Burnley
  • ST: Borja Mayoral Moya (84) – Getafe CF
  • LF: Luis Muriel (84) – Sport-Club Freiburg
  • ST: Deniz Undav (84) – Sevilla FC
  • LW: Rafael Leão (84) – Milan
  • CB: Yunis Abdelhamid (81) – Stade de Reims
  • ST: Serdar Dursun (81) – Fenerbahçe SK
  • RM: Cristian Espinoza (80) – San Jose Earthquakes
  • CAM: Florin Tanase (78) – FCSB (Steaua)
  • LM: Stefan Lex (75) – TSV 1860 München
  • RM: Mohamed Ofkir (73) – Sandefjord Fotball
  • RWB: Dariusz Pawlowski (69) – Górnik Zabrze

INVESTIMENTI TOTW 32

Per quanto riguarda le carte TOTW su cui investire, Gabriel Jesus 87 e Munian86 per budget alti, Aouar 84 Borja Mayoral 84 per budget medi, Espinoza e, Muriel Leao 84 per budget medio-bassi.

