PlayStation VR2 ha più di 40 videogiochi confermati, ecco la lista

Tanti giochi già pronti per PlayStation VR2.
News di Claudia Marchetto Contributor
PlayStation VR2 è il casco per realtà virtuale di nuova generazione di Sony e tra l'entusiasmo che lo circonda, soprattutto per coloro che sono già dentro a queste esperienze, è stato annunciato che i giochi del visore originale non sono compatibili con quello nuovo.

Non è stata di certo una buona notizia in un momento in cui l'incognita sul prezzo delle apparecchiature già genera ansia tra i consumatori interessati. Tuttavia, nonostante la mancata retrocompatibilità, un video ci mostra quali sono i giochi già confermati per il visore, una volta che sarà disponibile per tutti.

Il video è di PSVR2 Without Parole e ci mostra i titoli che arriveranno sul nuovo visore di Sony. Tra questi troviamo ovviamente Horizon Call of the Mountain, titolo di punta che è stato provato da diverse testate giornalistiche durante il Tokyo Game Show.

Ecco di seguito la lista:

  • Aliens VR
  • Alvo
  • After Life
  • Among US VR
  • Blacktop Hoops
  • Black Trail VR
  • Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
  • Demeo
  • Distortion VR
  • Do not Open
  • Engram
  • Firewall Ultra
  • The Exorcist: Legion VR - Sin
  • Firmament
  • Galaxy Kart VR
  • Ghostbusters VR
  • Ghosts of Tabor
  • Golf+
  • Green Hell VR
  • Hellsplit Arena
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Hubris VR
  • Hyperstacks
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Low-FI
  • Madison
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • No Man's Sky
  • Pavlov
  • Project Louisiana: The Bounds VR
  • Propagation: Paradise Hotel
  • Requisition VR
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Runner
  • Saints & Sinners 2 Chapter 2
  • Samurai Slaughter House
  • Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok
  • Soul of Kaeru
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
  • The Twilight Zone
  • Ultrawings 2
  • Volcanic Core
  • Wandering in Space

