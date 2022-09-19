PlayStation VR2 ha più di 40 videogiochi confermati, ecco la lista

PlayStation VR2 è il casco per realtà virtuale di nuova generazione di Sony e tra l'entusiasmo che lo circonda, soprattutto per coloro che sono già dentro a queste esperienze, è stato annunciato che i giochi del visore originale non sono compatibili con quello nuovo.

Non è stata di certo una buona notizia in un momento in cui l'incognita sul prezzo delle apparecchiature già genera ansia tra i consumatori interessati. Tuttavia, nonostante la mancata retrocompatibilità, un video ci mostra quali sono i giochi già confermati per il visore, una volta che sarà disponibile per tutti.

Il video è di PSVR2 Without Parole e ci mostra i titoli che arriveranno sul nuovo visore di Sony. Tra questi troviamo ovviamente Horizon Call of the Mountain, titolo di punta che è stato provato da diverse testate giornalistiche durante il Tokyo Game Show.

Ecco di seguito la lista: