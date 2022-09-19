PlayStation VR2 ha più di 40 videogiochi confermati, ecco la lista

PlayStation VR2 ha più di 40 videogiochi confermati, ecco la listaTanti giochi già pronti per PlayStation VR2.
PlayStation VR2 è il casco per realtà virtuale di nuova generazione di Sony e tra l'entusiasmo che lo circonda, soprattutto per coloro che sono già dentro a queste esperienze, è stato annunciato che i giochi del visore originale non sono compatibili con quello nuovo.
Non è stata di certo una buona notizia in un momento in cui l'incognita sul prezzo delle apparecchiature già genera ansia tra i consumatori interessati. Tuttavia, nonostante la mancata retrocompatibilità, un video ci mostra quali sono i giochi già confermati per il visore, una volta che sarà disponibile per tutti.
Il video è di PSVR2 Without Parole e ci mostra i titoli che arriveranno sul nuovo visore di Sony. Tra questi troviamo ovviamente Horizon Call of the Mountain, titolo di punta che è stato provato da diverse testate giornalistiche durante il Tokyo Game Show.
Ecco di seguito la lista:
- Aliens VR
- Alvo
- After Life
- Among US VR
- Blacktop Hoops
- Black Trail VR
- Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
- Demeo
- Distortion VR
- Do not Open
- Engram
- Firewall Ultra
- The Exorcist: Legion VR - Sin
- Firmament
- Galaxy Kart VR
- Ghostbusters VR
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Golf+
- Green Hell VR
- Hellsplit Arena
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Hubris VR
- Hyperstacks
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Low-FI
- Madison
- Medieval Dynasty
- No Man's Sky
- Pavlov
- Project Louisiana: The Bounds VR
- Propagation: Paradise Hotel
- Requisition VR
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Resident Evil Village
- Runner
- Saints & Sinners 2 Chapter 2
- Samurai Slaughter House
- Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok
- Soul of Kaeru
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- The Twilight Zone
- Ultrawings 2
- Volcanic Core
- Wandering in Space